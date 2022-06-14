CM Naveen wishes Odisha on occasion of Raja

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today wished the people of the state on the occasion of Raja festival.

Taking to Twitter, Patnaik termed Raja, an unique tradition related with the blessings of mother earth for good crop cultivation and a festival being observed by girls and women, as a representative of Odia culture.

Raja or Raja Parba falls on Mithuna Sankranti which is a three-day-long festival celebrated across Odisha.