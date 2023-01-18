CM Naveen Welcomes Biju Babu’s Dakota Aircraft At Bhubaneswar Airport

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today welcomed the Dakota aircraft, that arrived in the city from Kolkata, with floral tributes at the airport.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister said that he is very happy that Biju Babu’s historic Dakota aircraft has finally reached Bhubaneswar today.

“Biju Babu has done many brave works in the plane. The best among them is the immense success in liberating the Indonesian freedom fighters from Dutch occupation,” Patnaik said in a statement.

There was only one co-pilot with Biju Babu and she is ‘my mother’ Jnana Patnaik.

Secretary (5T) VK Pandian accompanied the CM to the airport.

Minister Ashok Panda, MLA Pranab Prakash Das, Anant Narayan Jena, Sushant Rout Mayor Sulochana Das, Principal Secretary of Commerce and Transport Department Usha Padhi, Principal Secretary of IT Department Manoj Mishra were present in the welcome ceremony.

Notably, the historic plane which was flown by Biju Patnaik, today reached Bhubaneswar. The aircraft which was lying neglected at Kolkata airport, was transported to the Odisha Capital in three trailers. It was dismantled by a team of engineers for transportation. The aircraft will be placed in Bhubaneswar airport for public display.