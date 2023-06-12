CM Naveen Virtually Inaugurates Ayub Khan Multi Specialty Hospital in Kantabanji

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today inaugurated Ayub Khan Multi Specialty Hospital at Kantabanji in Bolangir district through video conferencing.

Speaking on the occasion, the Odisha CM said that the hospital will enable the people of Bolangir district especially Kantabanji and Titilagarh to get quality healthcare. The Chief Minister has thanked prominent public leader and social worker Ayub Khan.

The Chief Minister said that the policy of his government is that every life is precious. It is in this policy that we work to provide better treatment to the poorest people in the society, he added.

There has been a transformation in the healthcare sector in the state in the last ten years. Due to the setting up of new medical colleges, implementation of Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana and Niramaya etc., the poor people are getting better treatment and medicines free of cost.

The Odisha CM said that health infrastructure in the state has been improved with the setting up of eight new medical colleges along with Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital in Bolangir.

Stating that more than 2000 doctors are coming out of the state every year, he said that all the doctor posts in the state will be filled by the end of this year.

Health Minister Niranjan Pujari, Planning and Coordination Minister Rajendra Prasad Dholakia, Handlooms, Textiles and Handicrafts Minister Mrs. Rita Sahu, MP Basant Panda, MP Niranjan Bishi also attended the event.