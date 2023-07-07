CM Naveen Unveils Web Portal for Working Journalists Swasthya Bima Yojana

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday unveiled a new web portal for the convenient use of the Working Journalists Swasthya Bima Yojana.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that journalists should work towards creating awareness in society. He also promised that the State Government would provide all possible support to the journalists.

Information & Public Relations (I&PR) Minister Pradip Kumar Amat, I&PR Department Principal Secretary Sanjay Kumar Singh, Director Saroj Kumar Samal and other officials were present on the occasion.

I&PR Principal Secretary SK Singh gave a detailed description of the usefulness and usage of this portal (https://owjws.odisha.gov.in/).

The programme was attended by District Information and Public Relations Officers of all the districts of the state through virtual mode. Surendranath Parida, Technical Director of the I&PR Department proposed the vote of thanks.

Earlier, the State Government had launched ‘Gopabandhu Sambadika Swasthya Bima Yojana’, a health insurance scheme that covers the medical expenses of working journalists and their eligible family members.