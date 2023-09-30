CM Naveen unveils Santali-Odia-English Dictionary, 21 textbooks in various tribal languages

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today unveiled the Santali-Odia-English Dictionary published by the Academy of Tribal Language and Culture.

Along with this, the Odisha CM also unveiled 21 additional textbooks for primary classes in tribal languages including Soura, Kui, Kuvi, Gondi and Munda.

The Chief Minister told the representatives of tribal communities present on the occasion that this Santali-Odia-English Dictionary will further enrich the Santali language and create interest among others to learn the tribal language. Additional textbooks for primary education will be particularly useful for students.

Naveen thanked the Santali linguists, researchers and the Academy of Tribal Language and Culture for their dedicated work.

It is worth noting that eminent Santali linguist Chaitanya Prasad Majhi has authored this Santali-Odia-English Dictionary. He was assisted by linguists of the Santali language. The 92nd Constitutional Amendment Act of 2003 added Santali to the 8th Schedule of the Constitution of India.

Efforts are being made at the government level to publish dictionaries in other tribal languages as well as Santali. The department is also working on the publication of additional textbooks for primary education in 11 tribal languages. These will be made available online for public awareness by the department to create interest and awareness in tribal literature and culture.

The government is taking steps to conduct certificate courses in various tribal languages. The Chief Minister informed that Language Labs will come up in every district which will create an opportunity for more research on tribal language, literature and culture.

5T Secretary V.K. Pandian was present on the occasion.

Joining the programme, ST & SC Development, Minorities & Backward Classes Welfare Minister Jagannath Saraka informed about the government’s initiatives for the promotion of tribal language, literature and culture.

The ST & SC Development, Minorities & Backward Classes Welfare Department Commissioner-cum-Secretary Smt. Roopa Roshan Sahoo gave the welcome address, while the SCSTRTI Director Mr. Indramani Tripathi proposed the vote of thanks.

Santali linguist Chaitanya Prasad Majhi along with representatives of Kui, Kuvi, Gondi and Munda tribes were present in this program.