CM Naveen Unveils Major Welfare Projects In Western Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today unveiled the ‘Mukhyamantri Sabhagruha’ (Chief Minister’s Conference Hall) programme in Western Odisha.

Under the scheme, construction of about 2000 Kalyan Mandaps and local conference halls in western Odisha will be taken up. As many as 25 crores will be spent for projects. The Chief Minister said that this will make the social and cultural life of the people of West Odisha more active.

Stating that this program is being undertaken under 5T initiative, he hoped that all these works will be completed on time.

Along with this, the Chief Minister also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of several projects with an investment of Rs.33.58 crores.

Speaking on this occasion, Patnaik said that he has always paid special attention to the development of Western Odisha. Western Odisha Development Council’s budget has doubled and its programme have also increased.

The CM said that the role of Western Odisha is important in the development of State. Western Odisha is rich in agriculture, industry, mining, education and art and culture. For the development of tourism, renovation work of Maa Samaleswari temple, Harishankar and Narasingnath temples is going on. Along with this, steps have also been initiated for many more hiostorical structure. All the work is being supervised by the CMO.

Water Resources Minister Tukuni Sahu, Handicrafts, Textiles and Handicrafts Minister Rita Sahu, Planning and Coordination Minister Rajendra Dholakia attended the programme through video conference.

Chairman of Western Odisha Development Council Asit Tripathi gave the introductory information while CEO Ajit Mishra gave vote of thanks.