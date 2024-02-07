CM Naveen Unveils Iconic Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday inaugurated the new campus of the Iconic Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya at Andharua on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar empowering generations to dream, learn and lead.

The Chief Minister expressed hope that students can prepare themselves for global competition and build a bright future through the new institution.

The Chief Minister laid its foundation on September 5, 2021, on Teachers’ Day.

The newly-inaugurated 25-acre campus has an academic block, two hostels for boys and girls having an accommodation capacity of 544 each, central kitchen and dining facilities, staff quarters, dormitories and parking and gardens for the study of 1,000 meritorious students who have excelled in the CBSC 10th board examination. The government has spent more than Rs 100 crore on its construction.

The school provides free accommodation for residential students, state-of-the-art classrooms, ICT Labs, E-Library, a state-of-the-art Science Lab, and skill development facilities.

It is an ambitious program of the Chief Minister to open one Adarsha Vidyalaya in every block of the state to provide quality education to the talented students in the rural areas under the CBSC framework. So far 315 such schools have been set up under this programme.