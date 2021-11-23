CM Naveen to visit Rayagada today
Rayagada: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will virtually inaugurate the distribution programme of Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) smart health card in Rayagada district today.
The scheme is aimed at transforming the health services in Odisha.
ରାୟଗଡ଼ବାସୀଙ୍କ ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟ ସୁରକ୍ଷା ପାଇଁ ଜିଲ୍ଲାରେ ବିଜୁ ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟ କଲ୍ୟାଣ ଯୋଜନା ସ୍ମାର୍ଟ ହେଲଥ୍ କାର୍ଡ ବଣ୍ଟନର ଶୁଭାରମ୍ଭ କରିବା ନେଇ ମୁଁ ବହୁତ ଉତ୍ସାହିତ। ଏଥିସହ ବିଭିନ୍ନ ଜନକଲ୍ୟାଣକାରୀ ପ୍ରକଳ୍ପର ଉଦଘାଟନ ଓ ଭିତ୍ତିପ୍ରସ୍ତର ସ୍ଥାପନ କରିବାକୁ ଯାଉଛି। #SusthaOdisha#BijuSwasthyaKalyanYojana #BSKY pic.twitter.com/2zlz7o4Byw
According to the sources, around 8.34 lakh beneficiaries will be covered under BSKY smart health card scheme in Rayagada district. Besides, the Chief Minister will also inaugurate and laid the foundation stones of various developmental projects.