CM Naveen to visit Rayagada today

Rayagada: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will virtually inaugurate the distribution programme of Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) smart health card in Rayagada district today.

The scheme is aimed at transforming the health services in Odisha.

According to the sources, around 8.34 lakh beneficiaries will be covered under BSKY smart health card scheme in Rayagada district. Besides, the Chief Minister will also inaugurate and laid the foundation stones of various developmental projects.