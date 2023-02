Bargarh: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will visit Padmapur Assembly Constituency in Bargarh district tomorrow. It will be the Odisha CM’s first visit to Padmapur after the by-elections in the constituency.

According to official sources, the Chief Minister will launch a slew of development projects in the three blocks of Padmapur – Jharbandh, Paikmal and Padmapur during his visit.

Several ministers and MLAs will be present on the occasion.