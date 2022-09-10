CM Naveen To Visit Mumbai On Sept 13; To Address Odisha Investors’ Meet On Sept 14

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will visit Mumbai on the 13th of September to attend the Odisha Investors’ Meet, Mumbai, being organised by the Government of Odisha in collaboration with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry, on the 14th of September.

After attracting huge investments from Dubai and Delhi, Odisha Investors’ Meet is now going to be held in Mumbai. The Investors Meet will be held at Trident Hotel at Nariman Point, Mumbai on the 14th of September.

First, the Chief Minister met potential investors in Dubai and invited them to the 3rd edition of the flagship Global Investors Meet – “Make In Odisha 2022” from Nov 30- Dec 04, 2022, at Odisha’s capital city, Bhubaneswar.

UAE investors have signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) worth USD 2.76 billion (Rs 21,800 crores) with the Government of Odisha, after meeting with Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in Dubai on 29th June 2022.

The Government of Odisha is attracting Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in sectors such as Metals and Metal downstream, Chemicals and Petrochemicals, Textiles and Apparel including Technical Textiles, Food processing including Seafood processing, ESDM, Logistics and Clean Energy.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also met ambassadors from over 30 countries and over 500 delegates, representing various industries from across India at the Investors’ Meet and Curtain raiser for the Make in Odisha Conclave in New Delhi on 31st August 2022.

In a continuing effort to be the country’s leading investment destination, the Odisha Government, in collaboration with FICCI, is going to host Odisha Investors’ Meet in Mumbai.

According to reports, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will visit Mumbai on the 13th Sept and will deliver the inaugural speech at the Investors Meet scheduled to be held at Trident Hotel at Nariman Point on the 14th of Sept. The CM will return to Odisha the following day on the 15th of Sept.

