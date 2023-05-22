CM Naveen To Review Performance of Various Departments From Today

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will undertake the annual review of the performance of various Departments of the State Government from Monday.

On the first day today, CM Naveen Patnaik will review the performance of the Food Supplies, and Consumer Welfare Department and Health Department.

According to reports, the Ministers and the officials of the Departments concerned will appraise the Chief Minister on the various welfare achievements of the government in the last four years.

In the review meeting, the concerned Ministers have been asked to appraise the Chief Minister about at least five important successes of their department.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had written a letter to the ministers earlier this month and said “The BJD government will complete the four years of its 5th term in office on May 29. This is a proud moment for all of us. I congratulate all for this. We had gone to the 2019 elections with certain promises to our people. We have been working hard to win the confidence of people”.

He also wrote “We have fulfilled many of our promises in these four years. This has vindicated our claims that we believe in work not word. I will review the functioning of each department in the presence of the departmental secretaries from May 22. Each department is requested to apprise me the implementation of its five important programmes during the review meetings”.