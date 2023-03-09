CM Naveen To Receive Guinness World Records For Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium Tomorrow

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will receive Guinness World Records on Friday For Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium as the largest stadium in the world in terms of seating capacity.

Guiness Book of World Records had earlier declared Birsa Munda Stadium in Rourkela as the largest fully seated hockey stadium in the world

The CM is scheduled to attend the pre-match ceremony of FIH Pro-League match between India and Germany tomorrow at the stadium.

On the sidelines, Patnaik will also attend inauguration of Birsa Munda Athletic Stadium Complex, Hockey Training Centres in Rourkela.

He is scheduled to spend night at Rourkela World Cup Village.

The Chief Minister had earlier welcomed the news and congratulated the people of the state when the stadium entered the Guiness Book of World Records.

“It is thrilling news. I’m truly delighted. The Birsa Munda Stadium has been certified by the Guinness Book of World Records as the biggest hockey stadium in the world. I congratulate the people of Odisha and the team that has made this possible. I’m amazed that it is built in 15 months. It is a great accomplishment for the people of Odisha,” he had said in a video message.

The 21,000-capacity facility was built in a record time of 15 months to host the World Cup matches. It has a separate fitness centre, a swimming pool and a tunnel connecting the dressing room and the adjacent practice pitch.

The 200-crore stadium has been built on an area of 35 acres inside the 120-acre campus of the Biju Patnaik University of Technology at the outskirts of Rourkela.

Tayyab Ikram, president of the International Hockey Federation had also confirmed the stadium as largest one in the world with a sitting capacity of 21,800 audience.

The stadium houses an accommodation worth Rs 80 crore — called World Cup village — which has over 200 rooms that can house at least eight teams and star facilities serviced by Taj Group.