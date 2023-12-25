CM Naveen to Inaugurate Malkangiri Airport in Jan 2024

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will be inaugurating the Malkangiri Airport in January 2024, which will put the district on the aviation map of India. It will be a significant New Year gift to the people of Malkangiri.

The Chief Minister has a keen interest in the development of the district, and the Odisha Government has undertaken several development works in the area.

Following the inauguration of the Gurupriya Setu in 2018, the Swabhiman Anchal (erstwhile cut-off area) of Malkangiri has witnessed rapid progress in various sectors.

The opening of the airport will boost economic and commercial activities in Malkangiri district and have a positive impact on southern Odisha’s overall economic development.