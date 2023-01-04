CM Naveen to inaugurate Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela tomorrow

Bhubaneswar: With just 9 days left for the start of the FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023, the Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar and newly constructed Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium are fully ready to the host the mega sporting event.

“Look forward to inaugurate Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in #Rourkela named after legendary freedom fighter. World’s biggest stadium for hockey will be a fitting honour to his illustrious legacy and a tribute to #Sundargarh’s contribution to Indian hockey,” the CMO tweeted on Wednesday.

Hockey World Cup 2023 song, composed by the legendary composer @ipritamofficial, reflects the vivacious spirit of hockey. Let’s join to celebrate the spirit of hockey as #HockeyComesHome. The full music video of the song is here. #HWC2023 pic.twitter.com/o3ZdYVg6Il — CMO Odisha (@CMO_Odisha) January 4, 2023

According to reports, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will visit Rourkela on Thursday and will inaugurate more than 10 projects including the newly built Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium and the Birsa Munda Football Stadium.

The Odisha Chief Minister will land at Rourkela airport at 12:15 pm on Thursday and from there he will go to the hockey stadium where he will interact with the players living in the complex. Later, at 4 pm, he will DAV will inaugurate various projects in Rourkela city and Sundargarh district near Pokhari. Later, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will inaugurate Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium at 4:25 PM.