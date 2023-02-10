CM Naveen to Dedicate Renovated Birthplace of Gopabandhu Das at Suando on Feb 23

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will dedicate the renovated birthplace of Utkalmani Pandit Gopabandhu Das at Suando village in Puri district on February 23.

Under the instructions of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Secretary to CM (5T) V.K. Pandian today visited the birthplace of Utkalamani Pandit Gopabandhu Das at Suando in Puri district and supervised its renovation works.

Lokeshwar Shiva Temple in the village was in a dilapidated condition. At the request of the people of Suando, the reconstruction work of the Lord Shiva shrine has been completed by the state government. Its inauguration ceremony was held today and was attended by Mr Pandian.

Later, the 5T Secretary also reviewed the renovation work of the Sathighara, Dhinkisala and other places of Utkalamani. He also took stock of the renovation work of the village pond and museum. The 5T Secretary expressed his satisfaction with the development works in Suando.