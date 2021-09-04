CM Naveen Speaks To Tokyo Paralympics Gold Medalist Pramod Bhagat

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik spoke to Gold medalist Pramod Bharat through virtual mode and congratulated him for his Marvellous performance at Tokyo Paralympics.

Bhagat also thanked the Chief Minister for his continuous support for the development of sports in the state

World No 1 para shuttler Pramod Bhagat again proved his position as he clinched the gold medal after defeating Great Britain’s Daniel Bethell by 2-0 in the men’s singles SL3 — final match at the Tokyo Paralympics on Saturday.

He bagged the first gold medal for the country in badminton at the Tokyo Paralympics.