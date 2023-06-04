CM Naveen Speaks to PM Modi Over Phone, Says Every Possible Action Being Taken to Save Lives

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi today over phone and briefed him about the latest situation, particularly on treatment of the rail accident victims.

The Chief Minister assured that all possible steps are being taken to save the lives of injured passengers in different hospitals of Odisha. The doctors, medical students are doing their best they can to save lives. Doctors, students and common people are coming forward to donate blood for the injured persons.

Saying that we follow a policy that underlines ‘Every Life is Precious,’ he said that starting from the rescue operation to carrying injured to hospitals, making arrangements for treatment, we are leaving no stone unturned to save lives.

Detailing about the latest situation, he said that as many as 1175 patients are admitted in various hospitals, out of which 793 discharged. Most of the injured patients are in stable condition, he added.

Currently 382 passengers are now undergoing treatment in various govt and private hospitals, the CM informed.

The Prime Minister thanked the Chief Minister, Odisha government for the prompt and efficient action during the crisis. The centre is ready to provide any kind of assistance if required, he said.

He also praised the people of Odisha for the kind of support and timely help in this hour of crisis.