CM Naveen Speaks To Droupadi Murmu, Wishes Her For Presidential Polls

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday spoke to NDA presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu over the telephone and reiterated that he will work towards getting every vote from Odisha in her favour.

In a tweet, Patnaik, who is on a foreign trip, also wished her all the very best for the presidential election.

He said the candidature of Murmu is indeed a proud moment for the people of Odisha.

Spoke to Smt Droupadi Murmu ji and wished her all the very best for #PresidentialElection. Her candidature is indeed a proud moment for people of #Odisha. I have reiterated that we will work towards getting every vote from #Odisha, in her favour. — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) June 26, 2022

