CM Naveen Seeks PM Modi’s Intervention For Continuance Of Studies Of Ukraine-Returned Medical Students

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his intervention for continuance of studies of Ukraine-returned medical students in medical colleges in India.

Through the letter, Patnaik requested PM Modi for his urgent intervention with the National Medical Commission and the ministries concerned to enable and facilitate continuance of their studies in the medical colleges in India from the stage from which their studies in Ukraine have been disrupted on account of the war.

The Odisha CM said that a large number of medical students from Odisha and other parts of India had to return back home due to the war situation in Ukraine. The disruption in their studies is likely to continue until the cessation of the hostilities and restoration of normalcy in their universities in Ukraine.

“This is an unprecedented crisis that has the potential of disrupting the careers of several thousands of young men and women who have already gone through the trauma of being in the war zone,” he said.

Further, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik assured full support from the state government for implementing a workable solution for this purpose.