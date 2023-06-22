Odisha CM Sanctions Rs 20 Cr For State-Level Aahar Committee

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday sanctioned Rs 20 crore from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to the state-level Aahar Committee formed for managing food centers in different parts of the state.

It is worth mentioning here that from 2015-16 to 2021-22; the government sanctioned Rs 228.76 crore for the food programme, a very popular scheme, from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

Poor people who go to hospitals, bus stations, and other crowded places in cities for urgent work can avail of wholesome and healthy food for just Rs 5.