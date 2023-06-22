CM Naveen Sanctions Rs 2.49 Cr For Reconstruction Of Bahanaga High School

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik sanctioned Rs 2.49 crore for the reconstruction of Bahanaga high school in Balasore where bodies of train accident victims were kept.

The school was rebuilt as a model school under 5T initiative, the CM said.

Earlier, parts of the school buildings were demolished for renovation. The move was carried out after Chief Secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena, 5T Secretary VK Pandian and other concerned officials held a meeting with the Balasore Collector, members of the School Managing Committee, panchayat representatives, teachers and students via videoconferencing.

The 65-year-old educational institution is located a few hundred meters away from the Bahanaga Bazar railway station. On the fateful June 2 night, the bodies were kept at the school building temporarily after being recovered from the accident site. Some classrooms and a hall of the school were used to store the bodies.

The students of the school became reluctant to attend classes after the summer vacation as the building had turned into a mortuary-like place a few days ago.