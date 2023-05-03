CM Naveen Sanctions Half Acre Land, Rs 3 Cr for Construction of Agharia Samaj Bhawan In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has sanctioned half an acre of land and Rs 3 crore for construction of Agharia Samaj Bhawan in Bhubaneswar.

The Odisha CM has asked the Chief Secretary to take steps in identifying the land for the proposed Agharia Samaj Bhawan.

Agharia Samaj is a major group in Western Odisha. People of this society depend on agriculture and are mainly settled in Bargarh, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Kalahandi, Bolangir and Deogarh districts.

Representatives of Agharia Samaj recently met Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik regarding their various problems. They requested the Chief Minister to give them a place near Bhubaneswar as they were having trouble staying when they came to Bhubaneswar for various programmes.

In view of their request and the larger interests of the Agharia Samaj, the Chief Minister has announced that half an acre of land will be provided for the Agharia Samaj near Bhubaneswar.

Along with this, he announced that three crore rupees will be provided from the Chief Minister’s Special Assistance Fund for the construction of Agharia Samaj Bhawan.