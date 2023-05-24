CM Naveen Reviews Significant Achievements of Handlooms, Textiles & Handicrafts Dept

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today reviewed the significant achievements of Handlooms, Textiles & Handicrafts Department.

The State Govt. places utmost emphasis on development of Handlooms, Handicrafts & Textiles sector next to Agriculture. The Sector benefits a large section of weavers, artisans & sericulture farmers. Besides, a more inclusive and comprehensive Odisha Apparel & Technical Textiles Policy has been rolled out to attract large investors to partner with the various developmental initiatives of the Government.

In last two decades, the Sector has transformed from a mere domestic activity to a vibrant sector creating global footprints. The reckonable progress in Tassar Sericulture has been achieved in spite of frequent adversaries by different natural calamities. The establishment of Kalabhoomi has further glorified the rich heritage of Odishan crafts in the national as well as international arena. The constitution of Odisha Handlooms & Handicrafts Development & Promotion Council has re-invigorated the confidence of weavers & artisans in the welfare initiations of the Government providing them a fair launching pad for further development of the art & crafts.

Achievements since the year 2000

Production in Handlooms Sector increased to Rs.410.37 Crores

Annual per capita income of weavers increased to Rs.58,085/-

146.40 Crore paid as Conversion Charges to the weavers during the year 2023

1447 weavers enrolled under the Social Security Scheme (BBSY)

Annual turnover of the Apex Co-operative Societies is increasing substantially as follows.

Apex Co-operative Society Annual Turnover in 2022-23 (Rs in Crore) Boyanika 162.14 Sambalpuri Bastralaya 55.56 Utkalika 30.56 Amlan 4.46

Annual sales under Handicrafts increased to Rs.145.34 Crore

9 nos of Handloom products and 3 Handicraft products have received GI tagging. Application have been filed for another 5 Handicraft products.

Coverage of Sericulture farmer in Co-operative fold increased to 18611

Tassar Silk production increased to 129.09 MT

Castor Based Eri culture Programme for production of sacred (AHIMSA) silk piloted in the State and more than 82 quintals of Eri cocoons already harvested in 2022-23.

Major Schemes / Programmes:

Mukhyamantri Bayan Jyoti Yojana (MBJY):

Mukhyamantri Bayan Jyoti Yojana (MBJY) was implemented in the State in the year 2021, declared as a Special package for the weavers by Hon’ble CM. Under the scheme weaver beneficiaries are provided with Electric fan, Electric bulb, inverter for hassle free working during late night hour and power shedding situation. 9041 no. of beneficiaries have been benefitted under the Scheme as on 31st March’23.

Bunakar Assistance for Livelihood & Income Augmentation (BALIA):

Under the scheme, interest free working capital up to Rs 50,000/- in shape of Bank loan is being provided to the weavers. The scheme has been initiated in the year 2022–23 under the Hon’ble CM’s special package for the weavers. So far 238 nos. of weavers have been provided with the loan under the scheme as continues.

Baristha Bunakar Sahayata Yojana (BBSY):

BBSY, the social security scheme for the weavers is being implemented in the State since 2017-18 for providing monthly pension to the weavers of 60-year age and above. As on date, there are 1447 nos of beneficiaries have been covered under the scheme.

Concretization of Loom Pit:

The scheme was framed & implemented in the state during the year 2013-14 with an aim for concretization of the earthen Loom pits, enabling the weavers to perform the weaving work in a healthy condition during rainy season. Till date 25,724 loom pits out of 30,071 have already been concretized. 100% achievement will be made during the year 2023-24.

Capacity Building Training Programme for Artisans:

The scheme envisages continuous Skill Up-gradation training in Handicrafts Sector in order to ensure regular and sustainable self-employment for the younger generations and attract more & more persons to the sector. The trainees are provided with stipend, Raw Material and Tools during the course of the training. So far 57,727 no. of artisans have been provided different types of skill training.

Shilpi Unnati Yojana (SUY):

Skilled and trained artisans are provided with margin money assistance @ 20% up to Rs.20,000/- depending on the craft to avail Bank finance in order to set-up own production units. By end of March’23 13618 no. of artisans have been benefited under the scheme.

Construction of Work shed-cum-Housing:

Financial assistance (Rs.1,20,000/- for Non-IAP Districts & Rs.1,30,000/- for IAP Districts) is provided to Handicraft artisans for construction of dwelling house with work-shed in order to provide an ambient environment thereby increasing the wage-earning capacity of the artisans. A total no. of 1045 beneficiaries are provided with the assistance under the scheme by end of March’23.

Marketing assistance to Handicraft Artisans:

Marketing assistance is provided to Cooperatives/ SHGs/ individual artisans through participation in exhibitions organized inside and outside the State. Besides, marketing assistance is also provided through sales by Utkalika outlets. Under the scheme, 30213 no. of artisans have been provided with necessary assistance under the scheme by end of March’23.

Odisha Crafts Museum (KalaBhoomi):

Odisha’s Handicrafts Museum, KalaBhoomi showcases the State’s rich heritage of arts and crafts in the global platform with an objective to preserve the heritage of handicrafts & handlooms of Odisha, reviving the fading traditions and promote research in this sector. The display area consists of galleries while the live section is equipped with an Open-Air Theatre as well as separate workshop zones. At present nine galleries are open to visitors namely, Terracotta, Traditional Painting, Stone & Wood Carving, Metal Crafts, Natural Material Crafts, Pre-Weaving Technique, Tribal Crafts, Handlooms, and Crafts of Shree Jagannatha Culture Gallery. The Museum was inaugurated in the year 2018 by Hon’ble Chief Minister, Odisha. The museum has now carved a niche of its own in national and international arena and has already become a prominent place for the visiting tourists. Till date, 48862 nos. of tourists, including 1500 foreign nationals have visited the Museum. Hon’ble CM inaugurating the State Crafts Museum, Kala Bhoomi

Odisha Apparel and Technical Textiles Policy-2022:

Odisha Apparel and Technical Textiles Policy-2022 has recently been resolved by the State Government, wherein investors can get subsidies of 40% on capital investment. Further, industries will be reimbursed with employment cost subsidy of Rs 6,000 per female employees and Rs 5,000 for a male employee per month. At present, 03 major companies under Apparel sector are operating in the State and 8164 persons have been employed. Many prospective investors have shown interest to set up new units.