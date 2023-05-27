CM Naveen Reviews Performance, Achievements of Mission Shakti Dept

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today reviewed the targets, performance and achievements of the Mission Shakti Department during the last four years.

The Odisha CM also took stock of the fulfillment of the assurances given in the election manifesto. Minister Basanti Hembram and Commissioner-Cum-Secretary Sujata R. Karthikeyan appraised the Chief Minister about the activities of the department.

Odisha’s Mission Shakti has transformed today into a movement and the Department of Mission Shakti has 7 million women organised into 6 lakh Self Help Groups (SHGs). And, for the first time in history, credit flow to SHGs has crossed Rs. 11,000 crore in 2022-23 – a quantum leap over a period of 8 years. The average loan size has also seen a big jump from Rs. 1.06 lakh in 2016-17 to Rs. 3.01 lakh today. This quantum jump was boosted by the State Government’s decision to provide zero interest loans upto Rs. 5 lakh. In the past four years, Rs. 587 crore has been reimbursed directly to bank accounts of more than 4 lakh SHGs with Rs. 216 crore in the last year alone. Unparalleled reduction has been recorded in NPA of SHG loans from 14.2% to 1.99% in the last six years. This is one of the lowest in the country. For the first time, 1103 GPs in Odisha are NPA Free – a fact also praised by the Government of India.

Odisha also recorded impressive rise in the usage of Bank Accounts by women. About 86.5% women in Odisha having a Bank or Savings account that they themselves use. Previous, the NFHS – 4 of 2015-16 had shown 56.2% women in Odisha had Bank/Savings account that they use themselves. To reach the unreached, Mission Shakti has placed more than 2318 SHG members as BCAs in unbanked GPs across Odisha having a business of Rs 1159 crore during last year with earnings of Rs 3.68 crore.

Powered by the Cabinet decision to provision Government goods and services worth Rs. 5000 crore from SHGs, Rs. 4949.14 crore worth of Government business has already been facilitated in convergence with 20 Government departments. Convergence guidelines have been prepared to incentivize the role of SHG in different schemes. This has created opportunities for more than 1 lakh SHGs and enhanced their economic standing by generating a cumulative income of Rs. 1226 crore in the last 4 years. 11008 clusters have been promoted under different livelihood sectors.

Mission Shakti Cafes across the State provide healthy and nutritious food to people in a homely setting while being a good source of revenue generation for SHG members. 102 such cafes have already been set up. WIth high quality training being provided by Institute of Hotel Management (IHM), these cafes have a daily footfall of 50-100 and average monthly earning of Rs. 50,000.

According to the report card, 1,700 PGs in the farm sector under 73 clusters have been supported under the Agriculture Production Cluster (APC) programme. Additionally, 30 Producer Companies (PCs) have also been formed. About 28,575 MT vegetables valued at more than Rs. 67 crore has been sold last year by 50,100 PG members. Also, 1,147 Millet Enterprises have been established by SHGs, promoting healthy and sustainable food practices. Pisciculture by 13,431 SHGs in 13501 GP tanks has led to a business turnover of Rs. 139 crore.

To promote market oriented activities and to help transform SHGs to SMEs, the Department is focused on new age skilling for SHG members in the areas of agri ventures, fashion design, beauty and wellness, food and retail sector and so on.

The strength of the SHG movement lies in the strength of its institutions. Government of Odisha over the last few years has focused on the strengthening of SHG institutions right upto the grassroot level. The Government has provided Rs. 1 crore Revolving Fund to 30 DLFs, Rs. 50 Lakh Revolving Fund to 338 BLFs, Community fund of Rs. 1697 crore to all 6178 GPLFs in last 4 years. Also, Rs. 217 crore per annum as Meeting Fees and TAs to all EC members of all federations has been given. Uniform and Smartphone allowance to all 70,000 Community Support Staff and Laptops to 2000 Bank Mitras for assuring SHG finance.

The thrust has also been on the development of Mission Shakti infrastructure. For the first time, Mission Shakti institutions have received huge infrastructure support for strengthening SHGs and creating markets for their products. While 6662 Mission Shakti Gruhas have been constructed at GPs and Urban areas @ Rs. 5 lakh (Rural) and @ Rs. 7.09 lakh (Urban) expenditure, 127 Mission Shakti Bhawans have been constructed at Block Level @ Rs. 50 lakh. Two Mission Shakti Bhawans have been constructed at District Level with an expenditure of Rs 1 crore. 119 Mission Shakti outlets opened in 22 districts. 4 District Level Mission Shakti Bazaars are under construction. The State Level Mission Shakti Bazaar will be opened soon.

The Mission Shakti Department has fulfilled all the promises made in the Election Manifesto. While the Government promised to give Rs 5000 crore worth of Government Business to the SHGs in five years, Rs. 4949.14 crore worth Government business and Rs. 1226 crore income has been achieved. As promised, for providing loans to SHGs @ 0% interest up to Rs. 5 Lakh, the Government has reimbursed Rs.587 crore to the SHGs towards Interest Subvention in last 4 years.

Formation of Mission Shakti Department has been achieved on 1st June 2021. While DLFs and BLFs are functional, the State Federation is under progress. The Department has opened 119 Mission Shakti retail outlets in 22 districts. Work on four District Mission Shakti Bazaars are in progress. About 470 GPLF office buildings with Market complex are sanctioned in first phase.

The Mission Shakti Department has been on the forefront in implementing 5T Initiatives in its working. While there was a mandate to give SHG credit linkage of Rs. 5000 crore to the Mission Shakti SHGs, about Rs 11000 crore credit linkage has been achieved. The Interest Subvention target of Rs. 300 crore has been crossed and Rs 587 crore has been provided.

This year’s budget has a provision of the Mission Shakti Scooter scheme, where two lakh members will be covered. Interest Subvention for loans upto Rs. 1 lakh for purchase of scooter will be borne entirely by the State Government. While DLF Members of 10 districts were part of the maiden flight to Dubai. DLF Members of another 10 districts will be travelling to Singapore on 3rd June 2023.