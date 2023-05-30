CM Naveen Reviews Important Activities of Revenue & DM Dept in Last 4 Yrs

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday reviewed the important activities of the Revenue & Disaster Management Department in the last four years.

In the press conference here today, Revenue & DM Department Minister Pramila Mallik stated that as per the manifesto before 2019 election, all promises have been fulfilled.

In Vasundhara, RoR is issued in the name of both wife & husband, wife being the first tenant. Concession of 1% Stamp duty is given for women in property registration.

After implementation of 5T, Department provides 34 services in online mode. Various people friendly initiatives in Revenue Administration have been taken. Many technological interventions have been initiated to reduce physical interface between Citizens and Government offices.

All Registration services are completely online. Single point payment of all kind of fees in cashless mode through Treasury portal has been facilitated. Certified copies of documents are issued online. Smart Surveillance System will be introduced for more transparency.

Sale transaction report flows automatically to Tahasil Office for auto institution of mutation case. Besides this, citizen can also apply for mutation for old registered sale deeds, Conversion and partition cases online. Status of the case is informed to the citizen through SMS at each step. Since 2019, approximately, 3.9 Lakh and 55,000 RoRs have been corrected & sent to Citizen either through speed post or Rajaswa Rath within seven days and one day respectively.

Department has instructed all Tahasils to institute 100 mutation cases for column 2 correction in RoR & 100 partition cases based on mutual consent in every month. All the Tahasils have been instructed to hold regular camp court in each Tahasil preferably 2-3 days a week. Virtual Courts have been started in all the Tahasils. 11,183 cases have been disposed after hearing through virtual platform.

Department has taken steps to deliver Miscellaneous & Caste certificates free of cost & based on self-declaration. 34 lakh Resident & 24 lakh Income certificates have been delivered on the basis of self-declaration after introduction of 5T charter.

Since the introduction of ‘e-Pauti’ portal in 2019, citizen can pay Land rent, Cess, CBWR and FWR online from anywhere. The income limit for this scheme has been enhanced from Rs.60,000/- to Rs. 1,00,000. 902 Hamlets have been converted to Revenue villages.

Department is expediting Hi-Tech Survey for speedy & accurate land record services. Hi-Tech Survey has been completed in Deogarh district and it is being expedited in Subarnapur & Sundargarh district.

Revenue Department is also a facilitator of developmental projects. 10,036 schools, 2449 5T High schools and 160 colleges have been provided RoR after updation. Adequate land has been provided to institutes of national importance like IIT, IIM, IISER, NISER, VSSUT and NLU. Similarly, land has been provided to AIIMS, SCB Extension, Tata Memorial Cancer Hospital and Bagchi Karunashraya Palliative Care etc.

Land acquisition for National highway, Railways & Irrigation network has been fast-tracked. RFCTLAR&R Act shall be amended to streamline land acquisition without compromising the interests of the displaced families. To spur industrial activities, a policy has been put in place to either remit or obviate Stamp Duty & Registration Fees, when land is registered in favour of MSME, IT or ITES Units. To sustain ecology, approximately 35,000 Acres of land have been reserved for Compensatory Afforestation.

Keeping the increasing requirement of manpower in view, 317 OAS and 110 ORS Posts have been newly created. Similarly, after 2019, 1103 RI, 885 ARI and 538 Amin posts have been created. After 2019, 912 OAS, 645 ORS Officers, 920 JRA, 586 RI, 576 ARI and 538 Amins have been recruited. Construction work of newly created 433 RI Office building is going on. ROTI & RITI have been modernized to be State of the Art training and capacity building centers.

Revenue Taskforce has been constituted under the chairmanship of Additional Chief Secretary of Revenue & DM Department. This Taskforce has analysed various long standing issues and suggested proposals. Govt. of Odisha has approved the below proposals In-principle. The Act/Rule amendment process is going on.

Section 34 to be obviated from OCH & PFL Act, 1972 in order to enable transfer of land in case of Chaka

Salami in case of GKP, Nazul, Abadi & Khasmahal land settlement to be reduced from 20% to 2%.

Labour Tenement issues Tangi-Choudwar of Cuttack District resolved.

Leasehold to freehold status for land to OSHB, RSP & other similar cases by payment of 10% of Bench Mark Value (BMV) of Land by the land holder.

Anomalies in fixation of conversion fees under Section 8-A of OLR Act, 1960to be removed. 1% of the BMV shall be paid as premium amount.

In six components of DILRMP, 19 districts of Odisha among 75 districts of India will be conferred “BHOOMI SAMMAN” (Platinum grade Category) award by Union Government.“Land Records Management System” application got awards from Computer Society of India and SKOCH.

Disaster Management

UN Agencies have appreciated massive evacuation of vulnerable people during cyclones and cyclone man-management with zero casualties. For excellence in Disaster Management, the prestigious award “Subhas Chandra Bose Apada Prabhandan” 2023 given by Govt. of India.

Alert Siren Towers have been installed at 122 locations along the coastline for warning dissemination and SMS alerts to citizens. SEoC has been integrated with Emergency Response Support System. Now, due to technological interventions, impact-Based Forecasting is possible with Web-enabled Decision Support System. DAMPS application has been developed for payment of Ex-gratia through DBT. During last 3 years Rs. 387.166 Crore has been disbursed to 9,816 families. DAMPS Portal has been awarded Gems of Digital India Award, 2019 and 19th SIG e-Governance Award, 2021 for excellence in e-Governance.

16,442 disaster-resilient houses have been constructed under Odisha Disaster Recovery Project (ODRP) & with State funding in Ganjam, Khorda and Puri districts.

Rs 33.81 crore has been provided for the development of Bagapatia under Rajnagar block, where 571 displaced families of Satabhaya (Rajnagar) have been relocated & rehabilitated due to submergence of their villages under the sea.20 ODRAF units have been strengthened with state-of-the-art equipment and building.

32,633 community volunteers have been trained in Search & Rescue and First Aid to assist the community during disasters. ‘SATARK’ mobile app is being used as a single window for disaster-related alerts. Community-led Disaster Management Plans have been prepared in 10,000 villages. Disaster Management has been included in the Education Curriculum.

Swyamsidha project has been implemented in Ganjam district to train and involve WSHGs in disaster management. This will be replicated in other districts with the support of the Mission Shakti department.