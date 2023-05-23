CM Naveen Reviews Achievements of Major Projects of Forest Dept in Last 4 Yrs

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today reviewed the achievements of major projects of the Department of Forest, Environment and Climate Change in the last four years.

As per the review, Odisha is amongst the top States in recording Forest and Tree cover increase. Between 2019 and 2021 there has been an increase of 893 square kilometers of forest and tree cover which is one of the highest in the country. Odisha has also recorded 8 square kilometers in the mangrove Forest which is highest in the country. The total forest and tree cover of the State is 36.71%.

Key Highlights:

Manifesto-2019:

Eco-Tourism: 49 community managed eco-tourism sites have been developed and made operational. It has resulted in tremendous increase in the visitors foot fall both National and International. Annual revenue collection has increased and reached Rs 13 crore.

5-T transformative initiatives:

Nandankanan Zoological Park has upgraded. Multilevel Car parking facility and Toy Train facility are in place. Natural parks have been developed in Chandaka & Bharatpur sanctuaries. Human-Elephant conflict is being addressed through engagement of Gaja Sathi and implementation of Jana Surakhaya and Gaja Rakshya. Single use plastic ban has been enforced through massive crackdown.

Odisha amongst the top States in recording Forest and Tree cover increase:

Between 2019 and 2021 there has been an increase of 893 Sqr KM of Forest and tree cover which is one of the highest in the Country.

Odisha has also recorded 8 Sqr KM increase in the Mangrove Forest which is highest in the Country. The total Forest and tree cover of the State is 36.71%.

AFFORESTATION :-

As a successful implementation of the afforestation program a total of 371,163 hectares of plantation has been done in the state including 16,346 running km of Avenue Plantation and during this time 144 crore saplings have been planted and 11 04 crore saplings distributed_

GEO — REFERENCING SURVEY OF FOREST LAND:-

A total of 61204 square km area of the state is being surveyed under Geo-referencing with the joint efforts of the Forest and Revenue Department. Till today, a re-notification of 260 forest blocks has been issued. Our State is the pioneer State in this regard.

Voluntary relocation from protected areas :-

820 families have been voluntarily relocated from the areas of National Park and sanctuaries by providing an additional grant of Rs 5.00 lakhs over and above the provisions of NTCA guidelines the Shimilipal Tiger Project of the state has been placed in the Excellent Category of the country.

Increase In Ex-Grata Amount For Victims Of Human-Wildlife Conflict:

As per kind orders of the Chief Minister, Odisha, the amount of compensation for the victims of human-wildlife conflict has been increased significantly. It has been notified for compassionate grant @ Rs 6.00 lakhs for human kill, Rs 1.5 lakhs for less than 60% of physical injured, Rs 2.5 lakhs for more than 60% of physical injured, Rs 5000 to 10,000 for treatment of the injured. Besides, Rs 37,500 for death of cow, Rs.32,000 for death of ox/bull, from Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000 per acre for crop damage, allotment of Biju Pakka Ghara or equivalent + Rs.20,000 additional amount for full damage house and Rs 10,000 for partially damaged house.

Assistance To Kendu Leaf Pluckers:

The Chief Minister announced an assistance amounting to a record amount of Rs.194 Crore during the 2022 crop year. which will benefit about 8.15 takhs beneficiaries. The trade surplus in Kendu Leaf trade is completely share with Kendu Leaf plucker and workers.

In the financial year 2023-24. a new scheme namely “Mukhyamantri Kendu Leaf Welfare Fund” at cost of Rs.50 crore has been introduced to reimburse the cost due to imposition of GST on Kendu Leaf trade.

Empowering the Vana Surakshya Samiti (VSS) :-

Rs.250 crate has been allotted for 10,000 “Mbkhya Mantri Vana Surakshya Kendra’ for empowering the VSS.

Odisha Forest Sector of Development Society:-

Odisha Forest Development Society (OFSDS) has implemented Ama Jungle Yojana (AJY), Odisha Forestry Sector Development Project-°, OMBADC Livelihood Development Project, etc. Under the said project, 6016 Vana Surakhya Samiti (VSS), 21273 Self Help Groups (SHG), and CIGs are working and sustaining their livelihood.