CM Naveen Releases ‘Bridging Centuries’, A Collection of Paintings by eminent artist Shyamsunder Pattanayak

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has released a collection of paintings by eminent artist Shri Shyamsunder Pattanayak titled ‘Bridging Centuries’. The book is an artist’s impression of the times of emperor Kharvela and the Kalinga Empire as depicted in the carvings of Udayagiri cave.

Appreciating the work of artist Shri Shyamsunder Pattanayak, the Chief Minister said that this great work will play a key role in highlighting the ancient art, history and heritage of Odisha.

The book has been published by Ila Panda Centre for Arts, with a mission of showcasing, promoting and conserving the visual arts of Odisha.

With this collection of paintings, artist Shri Pattanayak has attempted to recreate the art and culture of ancient Kalinga as highlighted by the images, inscriptions and carvings of Udayagiri.

The Founder Trustee of IPCA Ms Paramita Mohapatra was present during the book release.