CM Naveen Releases Book ‘My Experiments With Community Policing’ by IPS Sarah Sharma

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today released a book ‘My experiments with Community Policing’.

Written by IPS Sarah sharma, the book encapsulates the author’s personal experiences as an S.P in various interior districts of Odisha. The Chief Minister appreciated the efforts and congratulated the writer

The book has 28 chapters that elucidates her experiences in various spaces of administration such as initial days, the Chief Minister’s function, beauty of Gajapati district, elections, child friendly police stations, pink auto, Covid times, health camps and other events.

The book has been published by Asian Press Books, Kolkata.