CM Naveen Receives Ukraine-Returned Odia Students At Bhubaneswar Airport

Bhubaneswar: After 12 days of anxiety and uncertainty, the families of Odia students studying in Ukraine breathed a sigh of relief. A total of 77 Odia students, who had returned from Ukraine, arrived at Bhubaneswar airport in a special AirAsia flight from New Delhi arranged by the Odisha government.

As the flight carrying 77 Odia students landed at 5.30 pm this evening, tears welled up in the eyes of parents when they saw their children return safely from the war zone.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also joined the families at the BPIA airport to share the joy of students after reaching home safely from war-torn Ukraine.

With relief in their hearts, all the families thanked Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for the safe rescue of their children.

Watch!

The Chief Minister interacted with the Ukraine-returned Odia students and asked about their well-being. He also assured the students all efforts are being made to ensure that they continue their education in India without any hassle.

Notably, the state government had made extensive arrangements to evacuate Odia students from war-torn Ukraine.

In addition, the Chief Minister yesterday wrote a letter to the Prime Minister urging to ensure that education of Ukraine returned students is not disrupted and they could continue their education in medical colleges in the country. He had also assured that the Odisha government would provide all possible co-operation in this regard.

Secretary to Chief Minister & 5T, Mr. V.K. Pandian, was also present at the airport and held discussions with the students.