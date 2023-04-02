CM Naveen Reaffirms Commitment to Remove Obstacles for Autistic People

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has reaffirmed commitment to remove obstacles for autistic people for more inclusivity in society and to achieve comprehensive development goals.

In a message on the occasion of World Autism Awareness Day, the CM said that awareness of autism and solidarity with the persons affected by it will reduce stigma, discrimination against them.

“On World Autism Awareness Day, reaffirm commitment to remove obstacles for autistic people for more inclusivity in society & to achieve comprehensive development goals”, the CM tweeted.