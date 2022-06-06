CM Naveen Purchases First Ticket For Barabati T20I Tie

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today purchased the 1st ticket for the upcoming T 20 international match between India and South Africa at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on 12th June 22.

Pankaj Lochan Mohanty, President of Odisha Cricket Association, and Sanjay Behera, Secretary, Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) gave the ticket to the Chief minister at Naveen Niwas today.

Secretary to CM 5T VK Pandian, Bank Officials Deepak Singh, Zonal Head of HDFC Bank and Animesh Biswal Vice President were also present on the occasion.

Secretary of OCA Sanjay Behera briefed the CM about the elaborate arrangements made for the smooth sale of tickets.