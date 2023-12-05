CM Naveen Praises Team Odisha for Bagging Gold at IITF-2023

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today appreciated the efforts of Team Odisha in the Information & Public Relations (I&PR) Department for bagging gold at the India International Trade Fair (IITF)-2023.

Minister Pradeep Kumar Amat, Principal Secretary Sanjay Kumar Singh and Director Saroj Samal met the Chief Minister at Naveen Nivas and showed the gold award Odisha Mandap received at the end of the 14-day international trade carnival in New Delhi.

The Chief Minister advised the Department to continue its good work and make the state’s outreach programmes successful with new, better communication strategies.

The Odisha Mandap at IITF was a cynosure of all that attracted over 5 lakh visitors. The Odisha Mandap displayed the maritime trade glory of Odisha along with the rich art, culture and sculpture. The display was stunningly beautiful getting a positive appraisal from the jury.

The Odisha Pavilion won the prestigious gold medal at the IITF-2023.