CM Naveen Pays Tributes To Savior Of Odia Language Gourishankar Ray

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today remembered Gourishankar Ray, the savior of Odia language and literature, on his birth anniversary.

Taking to his Twitter handle, he wrote: “Tribute to Gaurishankar Ray, one of the pioneers of the formation of a separate state of Odisha. He will always be remembered for his contribution to the protection of Odia language and literature with the creation of a new awakening among the Odias through the “Utkal Deepika” newspaper.”

ସ୍ଵତନ୍ତ୍ର ଓଡ଼ିଶା ପ୍ରଦେଶ ଗଠନର ଅନ୍ୟତମ ପୁରୋଧା କର୍ମବୀର ଗୌରୀଶଙ୍କର ରାୟଙ୍କ ଜୟନ୍ତୀରେ ଶ୍ରଦ୍ଧାଞ୍ଜଳି। 'ଉତ୍କଳ ଦୀପିକା’ ସମ୍ବାଦପତ୍ର ଜରିଆରେ ଓଡ଼ିଆଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରେ ନବ ଜାଗରଣ ସୃଷ୍ଟି ସହ ଓଡ଼ିଆ ଭାଷା-ସାହିତ୍ୟର ସୁରକ୍ଷା ଦିଗରେ ନିଜ ଅବଦାନ ପାଇଁ ସେ ସର୍ବଦା ସ୍ମରଣୀୟ ରହିବେ। pic.twitter.com/NkZNNhzgLY — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) July 13, 2021

Gourishankar Ray, better known as Karmaveer Gourishankar, a prominent figure amongst the makers of Modern Odisha as well as the savior of Odia language and literature, who led the Save Oriya Movement during the late nineteenth century working relentlessly for the protection and preservation of the Odia language.