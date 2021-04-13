CM Naveen Pays Tributes To Jallianwala Bagh Massacre Victims

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik paid tributes to the victims of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre on Tuesday.

“Humble tributes to the martyrs who laid their lives in the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in 1919. The Nation will never forget their supreme sacrifices and they will continue to inspire love for our motherland,” tweeted Patnaik.

Humble tributes to the martyrs who laid their lives in the #JallianwalaBagh massacre in 1919. The Nation will never forget their supreme sacrifices and they will continue to inspire love for our motherland. pic.twitter.com/8vbB8WXEMZ — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) April 13, 2021



The Jallianwala Bagh massacre, also known as the Amritsar massacre, took place on 13 April 1919, when Acting Brigadier-General Reginald Dyer ordered troops of the British Indian Army to fire their rifles into a crowd of unarmed Indian civilians in Jallianwala Bagh, Amritsar, Punjab, killing at least 379 people and injuring over 1,200 other people.

As per the official figures given by the British government, more than 350 people lost their lives while thousands were severely injured. However, Congress claimed that over 1,000 people were killed in the incident.