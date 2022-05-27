CM Naveen Pattnaik To Inaugurate Nandankanan’s Multi-Level Car Parking Today

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will inaugurate the much-awaited ‘Multilevel Car Parking’ for Nandankanan zoological park here today evening.

The parking lot, tipped to be the biggest in the state, will accommodate 1500 four-wheelers and 600 two-wheelers at a time. Besides, it will have the facility of water and power supply as well as lift.

Besides, the CM will also inaugurate India’s first of its kind Cyber Security Operation Center at the OCAC towers today. The Cyber Security Operation Center is an independent and scalable set up which will improve the security posture of State ICT.

Notably, Nandankanan Zoological Park was dedicated to the public on 29 December 1960.