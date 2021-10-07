CM Naveen Patnaik
CM Naveen Patnaik to visit Puri dist today

By PragativadiNews
Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will be on an one day visit to Puri district today to launch the distribution of Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) Smart Health Card.

Official sources said Naveen will attend the state-level launch of the expansion of Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY), under which the government plans to cover 96 lakh families.

The chief minister will distribute smart health cards to beneficiaries under the revised BSKY scheme here , which will continue across the state at a later stage.

Following the distribution of smart health cards in Malkangiri, the government has planned to inaugurate a slew of projects.

 

 

