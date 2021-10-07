CM Naveen Patnaik to visit Puri dist today

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will be on an one day visit to Puri district today to launch the distribution of Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) Smart Health Card.

Official sources said Naveen will attend the state-level launch of the expansion of Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY), under which the government plans to cover 96 lakh families.

Going to address the people of #Puri, distribute #BSKY cards and dedicate key development projects at 04:00 PM today. Watch the programme live.@sustha_odisha pic.twitter.com/yIk0TroJFC — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) October 7, 2021

ପୁରୀ ଜିଲ୍ଲା ଗସ୍ତ ଅବସରରେ ସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ବାସିନ୍ଦାଙ୍କୁ ଭେଟିବା ନେଇ ମୁଁ ବହୁତ ଉତ୍ସାହିତ ଅଛି। ଏହି ଅବସରରେ ଜିଲ୍ଲାରେ ବିଜୁ ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟ କଲ୍ୟାଣ ଯୋଜନା ସ୍ମାର୍ଟ ହେଲଥ୍ କାର୍ଡ ବଣ୍ଟନ ଶୁଭାରମ୍ଭ ସହ ବିଭିନ୍ନ କଲ୍ୟାଣକାରୀ ପ୍ରକଳ୍ପର ଲୋକାର୍ପଣ ଓ ଶିଳାନ୍ୟାସ କରିବାକୁ ଯାଉଛି। ଜୟ ଜଗନ୍ନାଥ 🙏 pic.twitter.com/tPDTC9XWP6 — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) October 7, 2021

The chief minister will distribute smart health cards to beneficiaries under the revised BSKY scheme here , which will continue across the state at a later stage.

Following the distribution of smart health cards in Malkangiri, the government has planned to inaugurate a slew of projects.