Naveen Patnaik Roadshow
StateGeneral Elections 2024Top News

CM Naveen Patnaik To Hold Roadshow At Nimapada Today

By Itishree Sethy
28

Puri: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is scheduled to hold a roadshow at Nimapada in Puri district on Wednesday.

The party members are excited about the roadshow programme of BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik. The Chief Minister will campaign for the party candidates through this roadshow which will be held in the evening.

The roadshow will start from Gulugula Square and end at Bombay Dhaba Chhak. During the programme, the Chief Minister will appeal to the people to give votes to the BJD candidates. Security will be tightened for the roadshow programme. Naveen’s visit is likely to create a huge crowd. Strict security measures will be taken at all places.

Itishree Sethy 2320 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Breaking News