CM Naveen Patnaik To Hold Roadshow At Nimapada Today

Puri: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is scheduled to hold a roadshow at Nimapada in Puri district on Wednesday.

The party members are excited about the roadshow programme of BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik. The Chief Minister will campaign for the party candidates through this roadshow which will be held in the evening.

The roadshow will start from Gulugula Square and end at Bombay Dhaba Chhak. During the programme, the Chief Minister will appeal to the people to give votes to the BJD candidates. Security will be tightened for the roadshow programme. Naveen’s visit is likely to create a huge crowd. Strict security measures will be taken at all places.