CM Naveen Patnaik To Attend Niti Ayog Meeting On May 27

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will attend the Niti Aayog Council meeting in New Delhi on May 27.

He is scheduled to visit the national Capital on May 26 afternoon to attend the meeting to be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to sources, Chief Secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena and other senior officials will also be present along with the Chief Minister. The CM May reiterate state’s demand for special category State status to Odisha, green cess, increase in mining royalty, banking and mobile networking facilities during the meeting.

Patnaik is scheduled to visit Delhi on May 26 and return to Bhubaneswar on May 28. During this visit, the Chief Minister will also be present at the inauguration ceremony of the new Parliament building on May 28, which will be inaugurated by pm Narendra Modi.