CM Naveen Patnaik Inaugurates Food Processing Unit Set Up By ITC In Khordha

Bhubaneshwar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday inaugurated ITC’s state-of-the-art Integrated Consumer Goods Manufacturing and Logistics (ICML) Facility at Khordha.

The inauguration was attended by Jatni MLA Suresh Kumar Routray, Khordha MLA Jyotirindra Nath Mitra and Sanjeev Puri, CMD ITC, among others.

During the occasion, the Chief Minister congratulated ITC’s chairman Sanjeev Puri and urged him to expand ITC’s footprint within the State.

Patnaik reiterated the commitment of the Government towards making Odisha the next Industrial Hub in the country.

The Government has recently come up with the Industrial Policy Resolution 2022 which aims to transform Odisha into a modern and advanced industrial state by offering the investors outstanding opportunities for sustainable business growth and to foster holistic socio-economic development of the people.

The food processing sector is one of the priority sectors in the IPR 2022 and this facility by ITC, one of the country’s prominent conglomerates marks a significant milestone for this sector in Odisha.

This is the first integrated Consumer Goods Manufacturing and Logistics facility in Odisha, and it spans an area of 35 acres. The facility is strategically planned to accommodate a total of seven production lines, dedicated to producing ITC’s world-class foods brands including Aashirvaad atta, Yippee! Noodles, Sunfeast biscuits, Bingo! chips and among others, in phases.

The future-ready unit is powered by sophisticated equipment having integrated data analytics and cutting-edge digital infrastructure. The Khordha facility will be employing over 55% women at an overall factory level.

The company will also continue to support local entrepreneurship through multiple co-manufacturing units for its FMCG products.

The setting up of this integrated facility by ITC through the Government’s active support reinforces the Government of Odisha’s commitment to fostering industrial growth and creating employment opportunities by providing world-class investment facilitation to investors across sectors.