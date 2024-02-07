CM Naveen Patnaik Inaugurates 5th Odisha Travel Bazaar 2023-24

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today virtually inaugurated the 5th Edition of Odisha Travel Bazaar at Eco Retreat Konark. This 3-day extravaganza opened to huge responses with more than 70 Domestic Tour Operators from 18 states participating in the Exhibition and showcasing their tourism products.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said, “In the recent past, Odisha has taken focused strides to develop and introduce several niche tourism experiences. With products which are centred around key tourism offerings to match global standards, Odisha will be able to attract not just the finest brands in the business of travel and hospitality but also tourists looking for experientials that are bespoke with a fresh perspective.”

Deliberating on the many tourism offerings Odisha has to offer, Patnaik welcomed the tourism fraternity and sought their active contribution to marketing the State.

On this occasion, Director-Tourism Sachin Ramchandra Jadhav made a presentation on Odisha Tourism’s initiatives for the promotion of the State and said, “The State is focusing on new and innovative products such as Eco Retreats, Boat Clubs, Yachts, Caravans, Camping etc. to lure the new-age travellers to the State. Eco Tour nature camps being operated by the Forest Department through local community participation are the State’s offerings on Sustainable and Responsible Tourism.

Dr. Lenin Mohanty, Chairman, of Odisha Tourism Development Corporation (OTDC) and CMD Swosti Group also spoke on the importance of Odisha Travel Bazaar about providing a platform for interacting with stakeholders of the travel & tourism industry from across the globe and also helping them in experiencing the tourism products of the state thus resulting in efficient marketing of Odisha to the target audience, be it the travel community or the investors.

CMD Swosti Group Dr JK Mohanty spoke about the importance of the tour operators and travel agents’ fraternity and how their participation in this event will enable many business opportunities and offer a bouquet of exciting tourist destinations and experiences for the travel community.

Senior Advisor FICCI, Manab Majumdar said in his welcome address, ‘’This 5th edition of Odisha Travel Bazaar is a platform to not only interact with the stakeholders of travel and tourism industry from across the globe but make them experience our products so they can efficiently market our State to the target audience.”

An insightful panel discussion on “UNLOCKING ODISHA’S TOURISM POTENTIAL” was led by Director Tourism Shri Sachin R Jadhav, IAS. The session boasted of panelists from domains like MICE, Luxury Cruises & Houseboats, Heritage Palaces and DMCs. CMD Swosti Group Dr J.K. Mohanty, Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts Shri Souvagya Mohapatra, Director Kamat Hotels Shri Vishal Kamat, President and Director, Mayfair Hotels & Resorts Shri Manoj Kumar Gouda, MD, A.T. Seasons & Vacations Travel Pvt. Ltd Shri Amaresh Tiwari, Chairman, IATO Odisha Chapter Shri Gagan Sarangi and Director, Belgadia Palace Ms Mrinalika Bhanj Deo were part of the panel discussion.

A cultural programme showcasing Odisha’s performing arts such as Odissi, Chhau and Sambalpuri folk dance was organized after the interactive session.

Earlier in the day, Dr Lenin Mohanty, Chairman, of Odisha Tourism Development Corporation (OTDC) and Director Tourism Sachin R Jadhav, IAS inaugurated the B2B exhibition at Eco Retreat Konark. 70 buyers from cities like Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Goa, Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal participated in the event. Pre-scheduled, Structured B2B meetings between the Buyers and Sellers were carried out.