CM Naveen Patnaik Dedicates Life Time Achievement Award To The People Of Odisha

New Delhi/Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has dedicated his Life Time Achievement Award conferred by the Capital Foundation Society (CFS), to the people of Odisha.

In recognition of his distinctive and outstanding leadership qualities, Patnaik was conferred the prestigious life time achievement award by the Capital Foundation Society from former Chief Justice of India NV Ramana in New Delhi today.

Speaking on the occasion, the Odisha CM said, “Capital Foundation over the years has evolved and established itself as an important space for open debate, and discussions on various areas of public policy, democratic governance and reforms in various sectors that impact policymakers.”

“For more than three decades now, the Foundation has provided a platform for various opinion makers to voice their views freely thus contributing to overall governance. I feel honoured that I have been chosen for the Lifetime Achievement Award by the Capital Foundation,” he said.

The Odisha CM thanked the former CJI NV Ramana for presenting him with the award with a special thanks to Justice AK Patnaik for actively contributing to the growth of the forum. He also thanked the Foundation for recognising and appreciating the good work happening in various sectors.

“I dedicate this award to the 4.5 crore people of Odisha who have been continuously blessing me to serve them for the past 22 years. The faith they have in me is the biggest inspiration to work towards an Empowered Odisha,” said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

