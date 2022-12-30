CM Naveen Patnaik Condoles Demise Of Heeraben Modi 

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik condoled the death of Heeraben Modi, the mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

CM Naveen Patnaik took to Twitter to express condolence. He also directed minister Srikant Sahu to attend the funeral on his behalf.

Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of #HeerabenModi, mother of Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family members and friends during this hour of grief. #OmShanti. — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) December 30, 2022

