CM Naveen
State

CM Naveen Patnaik Condoles Demise Of Heeraben Modi 

By Pragativadi News Service
5

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik condoled the death of Heeraben Modi, the mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 

CM Naveen Patnaik took to Twitter to express condolence. He also directed minister Srikant Sahu to attend the funeral on his behalf. 

