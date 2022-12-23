CM Naveen Orders To Fill Up 4,790 Constable Posts

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday ordered to start the process of filling up 4,790 constable posts in Odisha Police.

The Chief Minister has sanctioned these posts in 4 stages this year. The process to fill all these vacancies will begin soon, read a press note from the Chief Minister’s Office.

According to the CMO, the newly-recruited constables will be appointed in 34 police districts and Commissionerate Police.

With this, the constable posts that are lying vacant in various districts and police stations will be filled and further strengthen the capacity of the police in maintaining law and order.