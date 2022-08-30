CM Naveen Nods for Opening of Government ITI in Ganjam’s Polasara

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has approved the proposal for opening a Government ITI in Polasara of Ganjam district.

With this, the number of Government ITIs in Ganjam district has reached six.

Already, five Government ITIs are functioning at Chhatrapur, Purshottampur, Berhampur, Sheragarh and Hinjilikattu of Ganjam district.

“The opening of a Government ITI in Polasara has fulfilled the long-standing demand of the people of the area,” read a press note issued by the CMO.