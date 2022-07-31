CM Naveen Mourns Demise Of Veteran Singer Nirmala Mishra

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has expressed deep grief over the demise of eminent singer Nirmala Mishra.

In his message, the Chief Minister said that, as a top-rated singer, late Nirmala Mishra had achieved a good name for her contribution to Odia music industry. Her sweet and melodious songs of the 60s and 70s still continue to be lively among the people. Her songs are very sweet and delight her admirers. Her death has caused an irreparable loss to the Odia Music industry.

Further, the Odisha CM expressed his condolences to the bereaved family of Mishra and prayed for the departed soul to rest in peace.

Veteran Odia and Bengali Singer Nirmala Mishra breathed her last in the early hours of Sunday at her residence after suffering a massive heart attack. She was 81.

Born in 1938 in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district, Mishra is a recipient of the Sangeet Sudhakar Balakrushna Das Award, which was conferred on the singer for her lifetime contribution to Odia music.

Her melodies in the Bengali language include ‘Eamon Ekta Jhinuk’, ‘Bolo to Arshi’ and ‘Eai Banglar Mati Te’. Some audience favorite songs in the Odia language are ‘Nida Bhara Raati Madhu Jhara Janha’ and ‘Mo Mana Beena Ra Taare’.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed grief over the demise of the veteran singer.