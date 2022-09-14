CM Naveen Meets Top Investors In Mumbai

Mumbai: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday met some top investors in Mumbai and invited them to invest in Odisha.

The Odisha CM today interacted with the Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra, Waaree Energies Limited chairman Hitesh Chimanlal Doshi, chairman of the State Bank of India Dinesh Kumar Khara, Apar Industries Ltd. chairman Chaitanya Desai and had discussions persuading them to invest in Odisha.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is on a three-day trip to Mumbai. The visit by Chief Minister comes months ahead of the third edition of the Make-in-Odisha Conclave scheduled from November 30 to December 4.

The summit’s objective includes highlighting the manufacturing capabilities and investment prospects in many fields in Odisha.

Earlier on Tuesday, Chief Secretary SC Mohapatra met some of the investors and explained the benefits they could get from the Odisha government including “incomparable and enabling” policies, arrangements, unique subsidy supports, and hand-holding institutional support from inception to commissioning of projects.

An official statement says the chief secretary interacted with the representatives of around 15 companies, including IMP Power, ThyssenKrupp India, Crisil Ltd, Rochem Separation System and NALCO and the wide range of opportunities available in various sectors for investment. The business representatives also expressed their intent to invest in Odisha.