CM Naveen Meets Top Industrialists In Japan, Invites Them To Invest In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday met eminent industrialists in Japan at the Odisha Business Meet organised at Tokyo.

The CM also discussed with the Odia Diaspora investors regarding more investment in the State.

Patnaik who had discussed with Nippon Steel chairman on Tuesday, called upon the industrialists to make investment in Odisha’s tourism, IT, Sports and other sectors in Odisha. He promised to ensure a conducive environment and business ecosystem for the establishment of their industrial establishment.

The business leaders Patnaik met are Koichiro Kimura (Asia Pacific Vice Chairman and Japan Group Chairman), Masafumi Takeshita( Director on the Board & Managing Officer, Krosaki Harima Corporation), Nobutaka Ushigome (President, TYK Corporation).

The president of Indian Commerce and Industry Association in Japan, Jagmohan S Chandrani also met the chief minister. Both discussed regarding investment opportunities in the State.

Skilled Human resources development was part of their discussion.