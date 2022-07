Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik met NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Suman Berry and member, Dr VK Paul, at his residence on Thursday.

The Odisha CM highlighted the State’s long-standing demands relating to railways, telecom and banking in rural areas.

“Our constant demand has been for special category status for Odisha in view of frequent disasters,” Naveen mentioned during the meeting today.