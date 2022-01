Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will chair a high-level meeting to review the developing COVID-19 situations in the State at 5:30 PM on Monday.

The review meeting, which is expected to be attended by top health experts, comes as Odisha witnessed a massive spike in daily COVID-19 cases triggered by the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Odisha today reported 4829 new positive cases of Covid-19, out of which 448 are between the age of 0-18 years, according to the Health Department.