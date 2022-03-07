CM Naveen likely to receive Ukraine-returned Odia students at Bhubaneswar airport

Bhubaneswar: Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik is likely to receive Odia students returned from Ukraine at Biju Patnaik International Airport in the evening.

As the evacuation of Indians, mostly medical students, from war-hit Ukraine continues, Patnaik has requested the central government to allow the students to continue their education in medical colleges across India.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, Patnaik sought the Centre’s intervention to let the students get back to their medical courses from the stage their education was disrupted due to the war.

The Chief Minister said the disruption in their studies is likely to continue until the hostilities end and normalcy is restored in their universities in Ukraine